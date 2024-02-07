Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film coming to Disney+ Canada in March

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will begin streaming on Disney+ worldwide, including in Canada, on March 15th.

Notably, it’s being dubbed Taylor’s Version as it’s the first time the concert will be available in its entirety, given that the theatrical release cut “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.

It’s a major get for Disney+, as The Eras Tour film has only been available at home via rental on streaming video on demand platforms like iTunes and Google Play since December following its highly successful theatrical run. (These digital versions included three songs not featured in the theatrical release, versus all five that will be shown on Disney+.)

The Eras Tour hit theatres in October and quickly grossed over $260 million USD (about $350 million CAD) worldwide, making it the top-selling concert film of all time.

This December, Swift will also bring The Eras Tour to Toronto and Vancouver, although naturally, tickets for these shows sold out immediately. Therefore, Disney+ will likely be the simplest and most affordable option for the majority of people.

Image credit: Disney/Taylor Swift

Source: Disney