Select Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers are up to 27 percent off

Ian Hardy
Feb 7, 20248:10 AM EST 0 comments
Fitbit Charge 5 on wrist

Fitbit has cut the price of some of its smartwatches and fitness trackers on Amazon today. If you’re ready to be active then you can save up to 27 percent.

Here are Fitbit’s deals:

Source: Amazon Canada

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

