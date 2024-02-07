Select Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers are up to 27 percent off

Fitbit has cut the price of some of its smartwatches and fitness trackers on Amazon today. If you’re ready to be active, then you can save up to 27 percent on several of the company’s devices.

Here are Fitbit’s deals:

Fitbit Charge 6 for $159 in Black (save 27%)

Fitbit Charge 6 for $159 in Silver/White (save 27%)

Fitbit Versa 4 for $198 in Black/graphite (save 23%)

Fitbit Versa 4 for $199 inPink Sand/copper Rose (save 23%)

Fitbit Inspire 3 for $98 (save 24%)

Fitbit Ace 3 for $79 (save 20%)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.