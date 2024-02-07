Apple reportedly working on two clamshell foldable iPhone prototypes

I love foldables, and I’ve made this pretty obvious over the past few years. During that time, I’ve also heavily adopted Apple’s ecosystem, so any news about a potential Apple foldable has me smiling ear-to-ear.

According to The Information, Apple has made two clamshell-style foldable iPhone prototype in the works. However, according to the leak, the Cupertino tech giant is still in the early stages of development. If Apple were to launch a foldable iPhone, it likely wouldn’t come out until 2026.

According to the report, Apple engineers are encountering technical issues with foldable devices. Additionally, the tech giant’s app designers report that they’re finding it difficult to create features that make a foldable phone more compelling than a standard handset.

Another problem is that Apple engineers want to make each side of the handset half as thin as a regular iPhone so would be the same thickness when folded. However, display technology isn’t quite there yet, especially considering the size of the battery.

The leak suggests that Apple might release a foldable iPad before launching a foldable iPhone. Thickness would be less of a concern with the tablet, it wouldn’t need to survive drop tests as well as an iPhone and it would carry less risk than developing a foldable iPhone. The report indicates that Apple has been working on a foldable iPad since 2020.

However, Apple engineers are reportedly struggling with concerns surrounding developing a foldable iPad. Reportedly, engineers are trying to find a solution for the crease that appears on the display and are trying to ensure that there is no bump in the middle when the display is completely flat.

On second thought, a foldable iPad might be exactly what I want. I love the iPad mini, but it’d be even better if it could fold easily into my pocket.

Source: The Information Via: Engadget