YouTube confirms plans to make a Vision Pro app

Google reportedly confirmed plans to make an official YouTube app for the Vision Pro in a statement to The Verge.

“We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari,” said YouTube Spokesperson Jessica Gibby in an email to The Verge‘s Nilay Patel. “We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”

The Vision Pro was launched recently, with over 600 apps available in its VisionOS App Store. But, Netflix, Spotify and notably YouTube said before the headset’s launch that they won’t be developing an official app for the Vision Pro yet. All three services also declined to port their iPad apps to the Vision Pro. Before the launch, YouTube said it would only be available through Safari on the Vision Pro.

Now it appears YouTube has performed a U-turn. There is no official word on why YouTube has changed course, but one theory points to the fact that an unofficial third-party developer has released a YouTube app called Juno for the Vision Pro. The app’s developer, Christian Selig, is known in the Apple community for developing the now-defunct Apollo Reddit app for iOS. Selig’s popular Apollo app became defunct when Reddit changed its API rules.

There is no word on when YouTube plans to release the app. Other entertainment apps currently available on the Vision Pro are Disney+, Paramount+, Prime Video, and more.

The Vision Pro AR/VR headset is priced at $3,500 USD (about $4,700 CAD) and launched in the U.S. on February 2nd. The device won’t be released in Canada or other regions until later this year. However, there are ways Canadians can get their hands on the device sooner.

Source: The Verge Via: Engadget