PS5 beta improves DualSense controller and adds Screen Share interactions

PlayStation has announced a new PS5 system software beta that includes several quality-of-life enhancements for the DualSense controller and new interaction options for its ‘Screen Share’ feature.

The DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controller has received improvements for its speaker and built-in mic. The speakers now produce higher volume sound so players can “hear in-game sounds and voice chat more clearly.” The controller’s mic has been improved thanks to a new AI machine-learning model. The AI helps suppress background noise from button presses and game audio to help improve the voice chat experience.

PlayStation has also added new interaction options to its Screen Share feature. Players watching a Screen Share in fullscreen can now use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the host’s gameplay. Viewers can move a mouse-like pointer around to send a ping or draw a line during the Screen Share. This could be useful if you’re trying to guide a friend through a portion of a game and they don’t understand what you’re talking about (we’ve all been there right?). You can also send new emoji reactions to the host’s screen to “visually encourage and celebrate gameplay actions.”

So, if you’ve ever wanted to help guide your friends (or bother them) while watching their game on PS5, your time has come. But don’t worry, the new screen share interaction feature can be disabled by the host in the Share Screen settings if they choose.

One last tiny feature that’s also new: you can now adjust the brightness of the PS5’s power indicator. Three brightness options are available: Dim, Medium and Bright (Standard).

All these new enhancements are currently in beta for the PS5. The PS5 system software beta is available to select participants in Canada and other countries. The features will most likely roll out to all PS5 consoles in the near future.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation