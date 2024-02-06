fbpx
Leaked Nothing Phone 2a render shows Glyphless design

This would be the first Nothing handset without the company's iconic Glyphs

Dean Daley
Feb 6, 20245:14 PM EST 0 comments

We’ve seen reports about Nothing 2a for the past few months, but now we’re finally getting renders of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. Shared by OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix, the Nothing Phone 2a will reportedly lack the smartphone series’ iconic ‘Glyphs.’

The Glyphless design will sport two camera lenses in the top right corner and geometric elements similar to the Nothing Phone 2’s transparent back.

Rumours point to the Nothing Phone 2a sporting a 120Hz refresh rate panel, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a more affordable price tag. Leaks suggest the phone will come at €400 (roughly $580 CAD).

Nothing is expected to announce more details about the handset at an event in Barcelona, Spain in late February.

Image credit: SmartPrix, @OnLeaks 

Source: SmartPrix, @OnLeaks 

