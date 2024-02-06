fbpx
Gaming

New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in early February 2024

Highlights include Resident Evil (2020) and the Canadian-made cozy puzzler A Little to the Left

Bradly Shankar
Feb 6, 20244:10 PM EST 0 comments
Resident Evil 3 Jill

Microsoft has revealed February’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include A Little to the Left (a cozy puzzler from Halifax’s Max Inferno), Madden NFL 24 and the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Read on for the full list:

  • Anuchard (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 6th
  • Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 7th
  • Madden NFL 24 (Console and PC) — February 8th
  • Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 13th
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 14th
  • A Little To The Left (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 15th
  • PlateUp! (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 15th
  • Return to Grace (Cloud, Console and PC) — February 20th

Additionally, Galactic Civilizations III (PC) and Opus: Echo of Starsong (Cloud, Console, and PC) will leave Game Pass on February 15th. As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

Image credit: Capcom

Source: Xbox

