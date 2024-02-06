A mobile version of Elden Ring could be in the works

Critically-acclaimed game Elden Ring might soon get a mobile version, but it could be a while before we see it.

China-hased Tencent could be working on adapting the action RPG into a mobile game. In 2022, Tencent bought a 16 percent stake in FromSoftware, the Japanese developer of Elden Ring. Sony also purchased a 14 percent stake in the developer the same year.

FromSoftware reportedly set up a team in 2022 to work on a prototype version of Elden Ring on mobile, but progress has been slow according to sources that spoke to Reuters. Tencent reportedly wants the mobile version to be free-to-play with in-app purchases, similar to how Genshin Impact works. Adapting the game to mobile could be tough for Tencent, as the full version of Elden Ring is available on console and PC as a one-time purchase.

Elden Ring was directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, known for his work on Demon Souls, the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne and more. Miyazaki collaborated with fantasy writer George R.R. Martin, the author behind A Song of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones), to help build the world and lore behind Elden Ring.

A DLC expansion for Elden Ring called Shadow of the Erdtree was announced in 2023 by FromSoftware. A release date for the DLC has not yet been announced.

Elden Ring won Game of the Year at The Game Awards in 2022 and has sold millions of copies worldwide since it launched in February of 2022.

There is no official word from Tencent or FromSoftware about Elden Ring‘s possible mobile development.

