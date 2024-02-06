fbpx
Google Meet will soon let hosts pin tiles on everyone’s screens

But you can still unpin tiles if you want

Jonathan Lamont
Feb 6, 2024

Google Meet is rolling out a new feature to everyone that will let meeting hosts pin up to three tiles for all participants in the call.

Individual participants have long been able to pin Meet tiles within their own view, but this new feature should help streamline things and void awkwardness when participants can’t figure out how to pin a tile themselves.

Additionally, participants will be able to unpin windows, so hosts won’t be able to take over your screen totally.

GIF credit: Google

Google says the feature will be available on both the web and mobile versions of Meet and will roll out over 15 or more days starting on February 5th.

You can learn more about the feature here.

Source: Google Via: The Verge

