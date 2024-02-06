Crunchyroll hits Samsung Smart TVs

Crunchyroll is coming to Samsung Smart TV users globally. The app will be available starting today in the U.S. and globally later this week.

You’ll be able to download Crunchyroll on all Samsung Smart TVs that have launched since 2017; you just need to grab the app from the Smart TV app store.

This launch gives users access to all the anime content on Crunchyroll as well as its 3,300 music videos and concert specials. Subtitles and dubs include languages such as English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Hindi and more.

Crunchyroll has hit shows like Jujustu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Dragonball Super and more.

Crunchyroll starts at $9.99 per month and is also available on Android, iOS, PlayStation, Apple TV and more.