Bell to bring Crave to Prime Video Channels, hopefully with better bitrate

Bell has signed an agreement with Amazon to bring Crave to the latter’s Prime Video service in Canada.

Crave’s ad-free Premium membership, which costs $22/month following a recent price increase, will be available as an add-on through Prime Video Channels. This means you’ll be able to subscribe to Crave directly through Prime Video. Crave’s two lower-cost, ad-enabled subscriptions will continue to be offered directly from Crave.

A launch date for Prime Video’s Crave channel wasn’t revealed, but Bell says it’s coming “soon.”

Crave is a notable get for Prime Video, given that it’s the exclusive streamer of HBO content like The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus in Canada. Additionally, the service is home to popular series like Friends and The Office, as well as Canadian originals like Letterkenny and Shoresy.

The big question surrounding this partnership is how improved Crave’s streaming quality may be, if at all, on Prime Video. Through Bell’s own platforms, Crave has suffered from an inferior bitrate compared to other streaming services and multiple outages during popular shows like Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

This isn’t the only Prime Video news this week. As of February 5th, you now have to pay to avoid seeing ads on the platform.

Source: Bell