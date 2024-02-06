Users can now join Twitter alternative Bluesky without an invite

Bluesky, an X (Twitter) alternative microblogging social platform founded by Jay Graber, with Twitter OG Jack Dorsey on its board, is opening its doors to everyone.

The decentralized platform, roughly a year after debuting in private beta, is removing its waitlist and opening itself up to whoever that wants to join.

Although much smaller than X, Bluesky functions similarly. Users get to see a chronological or algorithmic feed of content, which can include text, images, videos or a combination of those. The platform crossed the 2 million user mark soon after launching in closed beta.

Later this month, the platform intends to allow third-party developers to host their own servers on its AT Protocol. The idea here is that “Bluesky users will be able to opt into experiences that aren’t run by the company and bring their profiles with them to rival apps on the network.”

This might give Bluesky’s user base a solid boost, but I don’t see the app being able to kill X.

X is too big to kill from the outside, and the only way the platform will die is if it implodes from the inside, and Elon Musk seems to be doing a good job at that.

Check out the full report here.

Source: Bluesky Via: The Verge