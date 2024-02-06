Are you paying $2.99 to avoid ads on Prime Video?

Prime Video has followed the steps of Netflix, Disney+ and Crave and has introduced ads to Prime Video. In Canada, Prime Video introduced ads on February 5th, a week after it added them to its services in the United States.

To avoid ads, you’ll need to pay $2.99/month, on top of the $9.99/month or $99 per year Amazon Prime subscription.

When I logged onto Prime Video on my desktop, a pop-up immediately asked if I wanted to pay more to remove ads.

While I upgraded to avoid ads (I’m not fond of them and even subscribe to YouTube Premium), we’re curious if you plan on also making the switch. Check out the poll below, and let us know your thoughts on Amazon introducing ads to its streaming service in the comments.

Prime Video is included in Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. The service also offers access to additional Prime Video ‘Channels’ for additional costs, including Crunchyroll, Starz, MGM and more.