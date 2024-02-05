fbpx
Deals

Public Mobile expands its Québec-only $34/50GB plan across the country

Public Mobile previously offered the plan to Canadians under its Boxing Week lineup

Nida Zafar
Feb 5, 202410:58 AM EST 0 comments
Public Mobile

Public Mobile is offering a Québec-only plan to the rest of Canada.

A couple of weeks ago, the Telus-owned brand introduced a $34/50GB 5G plan to the province, which was available to the rest of the country under its Boxing Week lineup.

Now, that plan is back, with a small caveat.

Customers can get the option if they subscribe to the $40/month 50GB plan for three months. This will bring the price down to $34/month.

This differs from the plan’s availability in Québec, which automatically costs $34/month and doesn’t require a 90-day subscription to save $6/month.

It’s unclear how long Public Mobile will offer the plan at this price in Québec and the rest of the country.

Other 90-day subscription options outside Québec include a $55/month 60GB Canada-U.S plan.

It should be noted some of the 90-day subscription options aren’t the best compared to other ongoing promotions. For example, Public Mobile offers a $50/month 30GB 5G subscription for customers who subscribe for three months. This plan pales in comparison to the $50/60GB 5G option it rolled out last month.

Not only does the latter plan offer more data, but it doesn’t require customers to commit to the brand for a three-month period.

More information is available on Public Mobile’s website.

Related Articles

Deals

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 20 percent off

Deals

Vidéotron adds 5GB of extra data to some of its all-inclusive plans

Deals

Koodo offering $5/month bill credit, free Amazon Prime, on separate plans

Deals

Cineplex offering $5 Tuesdays in February so you can still overpay to see Madame Web

Comments