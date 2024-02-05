Be careful of new scam offering 40 percent off monthly phone bill

Ontarians, be careful because there’s a new smartphone scam about.
Over the past week, I’ve received several calls from an unknown number that’s undoubtedly a scam I’d like people to watch out for. Out of curiosity, I played along with the scammer for a bit.
The scam offers 40 percent off your phone bill no matter which carrier you’re with. In my first call with the scammer, they said they were with Rogers, so I lied and said I was with Telus. In the second call with the scammers, they said they were with Telus, so it looks like they’re keeping tabs. I’m with Bell, so I knew something was up in both instances.
I asked how they could provide a discount if I’m not with the carrier they’re calling from, and they said something about having a deal with the carrier and are still able to provide 40 percent off.
They asked what smartphone I had and how much my monthly bill was. I told them I used an S23+ and paid $100 monthly for my phone bill. The scammer replied that I wouldn’t need a new handset, but I could get 40 percent off and pay $60 monthly with my 150GB per month data allotment — which is how many gigs I told them I had.
Following this, they wanted to get my personal information, and at this point, I said, “This is a scam. No, thank you,” and hung up the phone. They even had the audacity to call me back.
How do we know it’s a scam?
- This was obviously a scam because I’m not with Rogers or Telus.
- An employee from one telecom cannot offer you a discount for another, so someone from Bell cannot offer you a discount for Telus or Rogers, as they are competitors.
- If the scammer said they were with Bell, they would have details about you, such as your name.
- They might ask you to verify information, but you can also ask them for details as well or proof that they are from the carrier.
- If you don’t feel comfortable sharing details over the phone — which is always smart — the employee will likely direct you to speak to an associate in person in-store, or you can always call the carrier back directly yourself.
Telecom companies can send customers offers through text or phone calls. If you’re unsure if an offer is real or a scam, avoid clicking any links sent via text or offering personal details like credit card details or any details you wouldn’t offer a stranger.
You can always, go to the carrier’s website and log into your account — the offer should also be available there. You can also call a customer service representative to confirm an offer.