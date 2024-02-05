Microsoft could have plans to break free from console wars, bring Xbox exclusives to PS5

Microsoft-owned Bethesda’s upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could be coming to Sony’s competing PlayStation 5 alongside the Xbox Series X/S and PC.

A source “familiar with Microsoft’s plans” told The Verge that a “new multi-platform approach” for specific Xbox games is emerging at the tech giant. According to the report, Microsoft is considering bringing several games to PS5/Switch, and MachineGames’ anticipated Indiana Jones title could be headed to the PS5. A separate report from XboxEra states that Starfield is also included in this strategy and that the game will arrive on PS5 following its upcoming Shattered Space expansion releasing on Xbox and PC in late 2024.

Part of this rumoured strategy includes timed exclusivity. For example, while Indiana Jones will make its way to PS5, it will arrive on Sony’s console several months after its Xbox Series X/S and PC release. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently tentatively targeting a December 2024 release.

This isn’t the first time reports like this have appeared. A few weeks ago, rumours emerged regarding notable Xbox exclusives Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush coming to other consoles. The Verge says an official announcement regarding Hi-Fi Rush coming to the PS5 and Switch will arrive soon.

Microsoft’s strategy regarding releasing titles across other platforms is reportedly not yet solidified but an official announcement is likely coming soon. Given the number of studios the tech giant currently owns and that its acquisition of Activision Blizzard is finally complete, it’s not surprising Microsoft is at least considering bringing at least some of its marquee titles to competing systems. However, this does diminish the value of owning an Xbox to some extent, though the relatively low cost of Game Pass remains a selling point for Microsoft’s consoles.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: The Verge, XboxEra