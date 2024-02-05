iFixit tears open the Vision Pro revealing its complex design

The Vision Pro launched recently, and iFixit has already torn the device apart.

In a video posted to iFixit’s YouTube, the Vision Pro shows off its engineering prowess, requiring a heat gun, a pull tool, and a screwdriver to disassemble fully. The $3,500 USD (about $4,700 CAD) headset shows off all its tricks, including three layers of front-facing displays: a widening layer, a lenticular layer and the OLED panel.

After heating it for a while, iFixit removed the first glass panel, which was relatively unscathed. The plastic film below the glass got a bit melted and peeled up. To fix a cracked cover glass on the Vision Pro, Apple estimates the cost to be $799 USD (about $1,081 CAD) or $299 (about $405 CAD) with an AppleCare+ Plan. So, maybe don’t disassemble the Vision Pro for fun; leave it to professional tearer uppers.

iFixit’s blog post provides a detailed breakdown of the device’s ‘EyeSight,’ which uses an OLED panel to display “multiple face images” that are sent through a lenticular layer on top of the OLED panel. In front of the lenticular layer is a plastic lens layer with “similarly lenticular ridges” that stretch the projected face to match the width of the Vision Pro.

iFixit also tore apart the battery pack; to do so they had to soften an adhesive around the pack’s perimeter and release a set of single-use metal clips. The battery pack weighed 353 grams and is made of three “iPhone-sized batteries” that delivered 35.9 Wh (watt-hour), double that of the iPhone 15 Pro‘s 17.3 Wh. The Vision Pro’s battery pack was recently found not to be hot-swappable and contained a secret lightning connector.

For a full breakdown of iFixit’s teardown, visit its blog and check out its video.

Apple’s Vision Pro AR/VR headset is priced at $3,500 USD (about $4,700 CAD) and launched in the U.S. on February 2nd. The device won’t be released in Canada and other regions until later this year. However, there are ways Canadians can get their hands on the device sooner.

Image credit: iFixit

Source: iFixit Via: The Verge