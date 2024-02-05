Honor’s Magic 6 Pro features a second-gen silicon carbon battery, but won’t be sold in Canada

Honor is hoping to solve problems associated with lithium-ion batteries with a battery that includes silicon.

According to Android Police, the company has changed the anode of its lithium-ion battery in the Magic 6 Pro, adding silicon to the usual graphite.

While silicon helps increase energy density, the material alone isn’t suitable for phones, given its expansion rate is upwards of 300 percent, the publication notes. This led Honor to create a silicon carbon anode that still uses graphite.

This helps the battery function within a certain temperature range to function at its full capacity.

As the publication notes, the company first introduced this type of battery in the Magic 5 Pro, but it was only available in China. Models sold in the rest of the world had the original lithium-ion battery.

That has changed with the Magic 6 Pro. The device features the second-gen battery, which includes an E1 control chip. This helps adjust to the cold weather and, as Android Police notes, leads to an accurate estimate of the phone’s charge level compared to other devices. The publication notes the device has a 5,600mAh battery and 80W wired charging, allowing the device to not “excessively” warm up when charging to 100 percent battery levels. From 0 percent, this only takes 40 minutes.

The Magic 6 Pro features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, runs on Android 14 / MagicOS 8, and measures 162.5 x 75.8 x 8.9mm.

At this time, the device is available in China. While the publication notes the manufacturer will debut the phone to the world on February 25th at MWC 2024, it likely won’t officially come to Canada. Honor only sells its phones in some regions, and Canada isn’t one of them. However, Canadians can access the device through third parties.

Huawei created Honor in 2013 as a subbrand but sold the business in November 2020 to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd.

According to a press release from Huawei, the sale was made because of “tremendous pressure” related to the “unavailability of technical elements needed for our mobile phone business.”

The federal government banned Huawei from Canada’s 5G network in 2022.

Image credit: Honor

Source: Android Police