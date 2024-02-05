Fizz lowers plan pricing, adds 50GB and 60GB plans

Last week, Vidéotron flanker Fizz expanded to Manitoba with a Winnipeg beta test. MobileSyrup noted at the time that Fizz’s prices weren’t quite as good as when it launched beta tests in western Canada. Over the weekend, it looks like Fizz lowered its prices, though they’re not as good as before.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of Fizz’s new pricing along with a comparison to its previous pricing where there are comparable options (unfortunately, Fizz also removed some data buckets that it previously had). It’s worth noting that Fizz allows customers to build their plans with various customizable options, such as selecting how much data they want, whether they have unlimited texts or calling, and more.

For the below pricing, we went with Fizz’s default options, which include unlimited texts and minutes, voicemail, and Canada coverage — the only metric changing is the amount of data included with the plan. Additionally, keep in mind that Fizz is offering a 75 percent discount for six months as part of the beta test.

0GB – $5.50/mo (regular $22) | previously $6.50/mo (regular $26)

4GB – $6/mo (regular $24)

20GB – $7.25/mo (regular $29)

30GB – $9/mo (regular $36) | previously $10/mo (regular $40)

50GB – $11.25/mo (regular $45)

60GB – $12.50/mo (regular $50)

Both the 50GB and 60GB plans are new, with the previous plans capping out at 45GB for $11/mo (regular $44). The 20GB plan is also new and arguably a better option than the previous $9/18GB and $9.75/25GB plans. Heck, the new 20GB plan is cheaper than the previous 1GB plan. You can check out all of Fizz’s Winnipeg launch plans here.

Fizz has a few other unique benefits too, like data rollover and the ability to gift data to other Fizz customers. You can also add on Canada-U.S. usage to any plan for an extra $4/mo (before the beta discount).

You can check out Fizz’s plan here.