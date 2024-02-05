Cogeco takes over municipally-owned Niagara Regional Broadband Network

Cogeco has taken over the Niagara Regional Broadband Network (NRBN).

The provider offers internet, telephone, and TV services in the Niagara Region.

The City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake were the previous owners of NRBN. In a press release announcing the acquisition, Cogeco said both municipalities will remain minority shareholders.

The telecom provider says the move will allow it to grow its presence in the region while supporting NRBN’s growth.

Jim Diodati, the Mayor of Niagara Falls and the board chair for NRBN, said the board wanted to ensure the move would “maximize the network” and benefit residents.

“This is a long-term move that will position Niagara at the leading edge of high-quality internet services with Cogeco in a technologically advancing market.”

This is the latest acquisition under Cogeco’s move to expand its presence. The company took over Oxio, a once independent internet provider, in February 2023.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Cogeco