Apple TV+ announces spring and summer lineup for 2024

Apple has shared a sneak peek at new and returning original series and films that will debut on its Apple TV+ streaming service in 2024.

Apple made the announcement at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association press tour.

Among the new series that will premiere globally in the spring and summer of 2024 are:

The New Look

The Dynasty: New England Patriots

Constellation

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

Manhunt

Palm Royale

Sugar

Franklin

Dark Matter

Presumed Innocent

Land of Women

Additionally, Apple TV+ will also bring back new seasons of some of its most popular series, including:

Loot

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

The Big Door Prize

Acapulco

Trying

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month in Canada and is included in Apple One bundles, which start at $22.95/month.

Source: Apple