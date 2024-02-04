Telecom news roundup: big three roll out new mobile plan options [Jan. 27-Feb.2]

Rogers, Telus, and Bell have rolled out new plans to replace their post-Boxing Week options, and most of the offerings now cost more.

More details on these plans, along with a roundup of other recent telecom news, are available below.

Business

Bell’s mobile plans are now $5-$15 more expensive.

Telus raised the price of its Canada, U.S. and Mexico plan earlier this week before reversing course.

Rogers replaces discounted plans with lower data and higher price offerings.

Fizz has expanded to Manitoba with beta testing in Winnipeg.

Rogers has partnered with Ericsson to test 5G network slicing technology.

Fido no longer offers home internet services.

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri says he’s “not concerned” about turnover for postpaid mobile phone subscriptions.

Telus will shut down its Drive+ service on March 31st.

Unifor is calling on Saskatchewan’s government to stop contracting out SaskTel’s jobs.

Deals

Koodo is offering incentives on a couple of its mobile plans, including a free Amazon Prime membership for three months.

The Telus flanker rolled out a $50/60GB plan earlier this week, matching offers from Public Mobile and Virgin Plus.

Vidéotron has added 5GB of extra data to its Canada and Canada-U.S. all-inclusive plan.