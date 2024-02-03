Streaming in Canada on Crave, Netflix and Prime Video [Jan. 29-Feb.4]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Crave

Clone High (Season 2)

Crave premiere date: February 1st, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Adult animation

Runtime: 10 episodes (23 to 26 minutes each)

The revival of the cult classic animated series is back for another season, giving us more absurdity with the clones of Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, JFK and more.

Clone High was created by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso) and features the returning voices of Will Forte (Abe), Nicole Sullivan (Joan), Phil Lord (Scudworth), Chris Miller (JFK and Mr. B) Christa Miller (Candide), Donald Faison (George Washington Carver) and Judah Miller (Scangrade).

Stream Clone High here.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 12)

Crave premiere date: February 4th, 2024 (first episode, new episodes Sundays at 10pm ET)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

The long-running HBO series returns for its final season.

Curb Your Enthusiasm was created by Larry David (Seinfeld) and stars David, Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), Susie Essman (Broad City) and J.B. Smoove (Saturday Night Live.)

Stream Curb Your Enthusiasm here.

The Royal Hotel

Original theatrical release date: October 6th, 2023

Crave premiere date: February 2nd, 2024

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Two American backpackers take a job at a remote Australian pub, leading them to deal with a group of unruly locals.

The Royal Hotel was co-written and directed by Kitty Green (The Assistant) and stars Julia Garner (Ozark), Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Toby Wallace (Baby Teeth) and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix trilogy).

Stream The Royal Hotel here.

Following a recent price increase, the ad-free Crave Premium now costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on.

This week in Crave news: Canada's Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) has been cast in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us.

This week in Crave news: Canada’s Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) has been cast in the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Netflix

Orion and the Dark [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: February 2nd, 2024

Genre: Animated kids

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

A teenager goes on a globe-trotting adventure with a smiling shadowy creature to confront his fears.

Orion and the Dark was directed by Sean Charmatz (The Lego Movie: The Second Part) and features the voices of Vancouver’s Jacob Tremblay (Luca), Paul Walter House (Richard Jewell), Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project).

Stream Orion and the Dark here.

A Netflix 'Standard with Ads' subscription costs $5.99/month, a 'Standard' subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a 'Premium' membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that came to Netflix in January can be found here. Find out what’s hitting the service in February here.

Prime Video

Mr. and Mrs. Smith [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: February 2nd, 2024

Genre: Spy comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (42 minutes to 1 hour, 3 minutes each)

Two lonely spies must pretend to be a married couple for a mission.

Based on the 2005 film of the same name, Mr. and Mrs. Smith was created by Francesa Sloane and Donald Glover (Atlanta) and stars Glover and Maya Erskine (PEN15).

Stream Mr. and Mrs. Smith here.

Past Lives

After being separated in childhood when her parents moved to Toronto, Nora and her friend Hae Sung reunite decades later in New York to reflect on where they’ve ended up in their lives.

Past Lives was written and directed by Korean-Canadian Celine Song (The Wheel of Time) and stars Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Teo Yoo (Leto) and John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy).

Stream Past Lives here.

The full list of movies and shows that came to Prime Video Canada in January can be found here. Find out what’s hitting the service in February here.

This week in Prime Video Canada news: We now know that Oppenheimer is coming to the Amazon streaming service later this month.

