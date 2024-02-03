How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards in Canada

The biggest night in music is nearly here.

On Sunday, February 4th at 8pm ET/5pm PT, the 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held live in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the ceremony will honour the best in music from October 1st, 2022, to September 15th, 2023.

In Canada, those interested in tuning into the show can do so on Citytv either on cable or the web. For the latter, you’ll have to sign in your TV provider details.

Here are some of most notable nominees:

Record of the Year

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

Flowers — Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill — SZA

Not Strong Enough — boygenius

On My Mama — Victoria Monét

Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie) — Billie Eilish

Worship — Jon Batiste

Album of the Year

The Age Of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights — Taylor Swift

the record — boygenius

SOS — SZA

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

Some of the confirmed performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel and, for the first time, Fort Macleod, Alberta’s Joni Mitchell.

More information on this year’s Grammys can be found here.

Image credit: Taylor Swift