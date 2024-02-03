fbpx
Resources

How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards in Canada

Taking place on Sunday, February 4th

Bradly Shankar
Feb 3, 202411:04 AM EST 0 comments
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The biggest night in music is nearly here.

On Sunday, February 4th at 8pm ET/5pm PT, the 66th annual Grammy Awards will be held live in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the ceremony will honour the best in music from October 1st, 2022, to September 15th, 2023.

In Canada, those interested in tuning into the show can do so on Citytv either on cable or the web. For the latter, you’ll have to sign in your TV provider details.

Here are some of most notable nominees:

Record of the Year

  • Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
  • Flowers — Miley Cyrus
  • Kill Bill — SZA
  • Not Strong Enough — boygenius
  • On My Mama — Victoria Monét
  • Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
  • What Was I Made For? (From The Motion Picture Barbie) — Billie Eilish
  • Worship — Jon Batiste

Album of the Year

  • The Age Of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
  • Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
  • Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
  • GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights — Taylor Swift
  • the record — boygenius
  • SOS — SZA
  • World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

Some of the confirmed performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Billy Joel and, for the first time, Fort Macleod, Alberta’s Joni Mitchell.

More information on this year’s Grammys can be found here.

Image credit: Taylor Swift

Related Articles

Resources

The 2024 NHL All-Star game is in Toronto — here’s how you can watch it

Resources

Where to stream Past Lives in Canada

Resources

New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2024

Resources

Where to stream Oppenheimer in Canada

Comments