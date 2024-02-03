fbpx
The 2024 NHL All-Star game is in Toronto — here’s how you can watch it

Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports will all offer the game to Canadian viewers

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 3, 202410:01 AM EST 0 comments

The 2024 NHL All-Star game is taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The game is set to take place at 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, featuring the best players from each division competing in a 3-on-3 tournament.

If you’re a hockey fan in Canada, here are some options for you to enjoy the All-Star Game:

Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports will all offer the game to Canadian viewers. You can access the live streams of Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports through their respective websites or apps if you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes these channels.

Fans can watch the action live through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. The CBC Sports app is available on both iOS and Android.

Elsewhere, fans would also be able to stream the game via Sportsnet+. A Sportsnet+ subscription starts at $19.99/month or $179.99 manually, and it offers access to the NHL, MLB, NBA and more.

Sportsnet+ is available on Apple TV, Chromecast, FireTV, consoles, Android, iOS, on the web and more.

Quebecor-owned TVA Sports will also broadcast the game. Vidéotron, Cogeco, Telus, Cooptel, RTC and CCAP subscribers can access streams through the TVA Sports website and iOS and Android mobile apps.

Teams

Team Auston Matthews

  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Mitch Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
  • Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
  • Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
  • Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
  • Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
  • Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings
  • Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers

Team Connor McDavid

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
  • Connor Helebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
  • David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
  • Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
  • Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues
  • Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
  • Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
  • Boone Jenner, Colombus Blue Jackets
  • Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
    Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks

Team Nathan MacKinnon

  • Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
    Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
    Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
    Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche
    Kirill Kaprizov, Minneosta Wild
    Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
    Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals
    Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
    Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
    Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks
    Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken

Team Quinn Hughes

  • Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
  • Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
    Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
    Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
    Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
    Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
    Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
    Jesper bratt, New Jersey Devils
    Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings
    Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
    J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
    Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

Image credit: NHL

