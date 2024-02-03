The 2024 NHL All-Star game is in Toronto — here’s how you can watch it

The 2024 NHL All-Star game is taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The game is set to take place at 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, featuring the best players from each division competing in a 3-on-3 tournament.
If you’re a hockey fan in Canada, here are some options for you to enjoy the All-Star Game:
Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports will all offer the game to Canadian viewers. You can access the live streams of Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports through their respective websites or apps if you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes these channels.
Fans can watch the action live through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. The CBC Sports app is available on both iOS and Android.
Elsewhere, fans would also be able to stream the game via Sportsnet+. A Sportsnet+ subscription starts at $19.99/month or $179.99 manually, and it offers access to the NHL, MLB, NBA and more.
Sportsnet+ is available on Apple TV, Chromecast, FireTV, consoles, Android, iOS, on the web and more.
Quebecor-owned TVA Sports will also broadcast the game. Vidéotron, Cogeco, Telus, Cooptel, RTC and CCAP subscribers can access streams through the TVA Sports website and iOS and Android mobile apps.
Teams
The teams have been picked! 🤩
Team Auston Matthews
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs
- William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Mitch Toronto Maple Leafs
- Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes
- Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
- Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
- Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
- Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings
- Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
Team Connor McDavid
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
- Connor Helebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
- Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
- Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues
- Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers
- Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
- Boone Jenner, Colombus Blue Jackets
- Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks
Team Nathan MacKinnon
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche
Kirill Kaprizov, Minneosta Wild
Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken
Team Quinn Hughes
- Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
- Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
Jesper bratt, New Jersey Devils
Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings
Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks
Image credit: NHL