Where to stream Past Lives in Canada

You might not have known it, but one of the 10 films up for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars hails from a Canadian.

Past Lives, one of A24’s latest acclaimed dramas, was written and directed by Korean-Canadian Celine Song. When she was 12, her family moved from South Korea to Markham, Ontario.

That journey served as partial inspiration for Past Lives, which sees Nora (Greta Lee) reconnect with childhood friend Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) who stayed in South Korea when her family moved to Toronto. On top of Best Picture, Song received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Past Lives.

In Canada, it just became pretty easy to stream the film. As of February 2nd, Past Lives is streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. The service costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Starting February 5th, you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month to keep streaming ad-free. Prime Video is available on iOS, Android, smart TVs, desktop and more.

Past Lives isn’t the only Best Picture nominee to stream on Prime Video this month; Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer will also soon join the catalogue.

The Academy Awards will be held on March 10th, 2024.

Image credit: A24