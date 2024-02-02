Vidéotron adds 5GB of extra data to some of its all-inclusive plans

Vidéotron has added extra data to its Canada and Canada-U.S. all-inclusive plan.

Under the all-inclusive plans in Canada, customers can access a 30GB plan for $60/month. This plan previously offered 25GB of data. The second all-inclusive option in Canada is a 55GB plan for $65/month. This plan previously offered 50GB of data.

These options come with unlimited calling and texting, along with 100GB of bonus data every year to use in Canada.

For Canada-U.S. plans, customers can access a 30GB plan (up from 25GB) for $65/month or a 55GB plan (up from 50GB) for $70/month.

These plans also come with 100GB of bonus data to be used in Canada, along with unlimited calling and texting in Canada and the U.S.

Vidéotron also offers all-inclusive plans for Canada and France, but these plans don’t include any additional data. Customers can access a 25GB plan for $65/month ot a 50GB plan for $70/month.

Customers can save $15/month on all of these plans if they pair their mobile service with an internet plan.

More information is available on Vidéotron’s website.