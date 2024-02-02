fbpx
This week’s top tech news: S24 Ultra review and carrier prices hikes [Antenna]

And are we back in 2014? HMV and the McRib are back, baby!

Jonathan Lamont
Feb 2, 2024

It was a wild week in tech to close out January. Galaxy S24 Ultra reviews emerged, the U.S. finally got the Apple Vision Pro, and Canadian carriers increased the cost of their mobile plans. Meanwhile, HMV and the McRib made a comeback, making us wonder if we’re back in 2014.

 

Oh, and in case you missed it, PlayStation’s January 2024 State of Play showed off a ton of exciting new games coming this year and next. Check it out below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

 

 
 
Happy Friday and welcome back to another edition of Antenna! We capped off January with a bang -- big smartphone reviews, plenty of carrier news and more. Apple Vision Pro headset reviews dropped this week too, but the headset isn't available in Canada yet (we do have another headset review for you, though).

Here's what you need to know from this week:

📈 - Rogers, Bell and Telus also rolled out new plans with slightly higher prices. Moreover, Rogers' CEO said on the company's Q4 2023 earnings call that he's "not concerned" by wireless customer turnover.

💿 + 🥪 - Is it 2014? HMV and the McRib are back, baby!

🎮 - PlayStation's January 2024 State of Play showed off a ton of games. Check out all the reveals here.

🍿 - Looking for something to watch? Check out everything coming to streaming platforms this month.
 
 
Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: Useful AI features lead the way
The Galaxy S24 Ultra's hardware and AI capabilities impress, but the phone has some weird camera performance issues that drag it down. The S24 Ultra is one of the best smartphones on the market despite the issues.

Read more
 
 
HMV is back in Canada — inside Toys R Us
HMV closed back in 2017 but it's making a comeback at select Toys R Us locations in the GTA. Read more
 
Win a ‘Mint’ Google Pixel 8 with MobileSyrup
Google just launched a new 'Mint' Pixel 8 colour in Canada and now you can win one. Enter now
 
 
 
Carrier news this week
 
 
   
Bell’s mobile plans are $5-$15 more expensive now
Some plans include 5GB more monthly data now. Yay. Read more
 
 
 
   
Rogers replaces discounted plans with lower data, higher price offerings
Rogers' discounted plans were available until January 29th. Read more
 
 
 
   
Fido stopped offering home internet services months ago and no one seemed to notice
Rogers stopped selling Fido internet plans on October 1st. Read more
 
 
 
 
"The Meta Quest 3 has become a wonderful addition to my routine"
MobileSyrup gaming editor Brad Shankar says that Meta's latest headset has been a game-changer when it comes to shaking up his usual entertainment habits.
 
 
 
 
 
Here’s everything shown off during PlayStation’s January 2024 State of Play
Highlights include Stellar Blade, Silent Hill 2, Rise of the Ronin and Death Stranding 2.
Check it out
 
The McRib is officially coming back to Canada after 10 years
Is this tech news? No. Is it important? Hell ya.
Check it out
 
 
 
Streaming this month
 
New on Disney+ Canada: February 2024
The third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch hits the service this month.
Watch it now
New on Prime Video Canada: February 2024
Check out everything hitting Prime Video this February.
Watch it now
New on Netflix Canada: February 2024
Highlights include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Code 8 Part II, Players, and The Devil Wears Prada.
Watch it now
New on Crave: February 2024
Highlights include the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the second season of the Clone High revival.
Watch it now
 
 
 
