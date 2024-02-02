Telus returns the price of its Canada, U.S., and Mexico plan to $105/month

Telus has reduced the cost of its Canada, U.S., and Mexico plan by $5/month.

The previously priced $110/month plan is now $105/month.

It still comes with 150GB of data at speeds up to 2Gbps and unlimited data at speeds up to 512Kbps.

The plan also includes unlimited talk and text. It should be noted, however, that the terms and conditions require customers to use a “majority” of the plan in Canada. It’s unclear how Telus defines this.

The price change comes two days after Telus priced the plan at $110/month. Prior to January 31st, the plan was listed at $105/month.

It’s also important to note that this is the only plan Telus is currently offering that includes coverage in the U.S. While the service provider usually does have a Canada-U.S. option, it was removed from the website on Wednesday. At the time of writing, it has yet to return.

Additionally, it’s worth pointing out the timing of this change. Earlier this week, Rogers bumped its 150GB Canada/U.S./Mexico plan up to $110/mo, and Telus matched that shortly after. However, Bell then adjusted its plans but kept its version of the 150GB Canada/U.S./Mexico plan at $105/mo — now Telus’ plan has dropped back down.