There’s a fix for Pixel phones affected by January update bug

Unfortunately, Google’s first security patch of the year had a bug that caused app crashes, storage issues, and more.

Thankfully, Google has acknowledged the issue in its support forums and has a temporary fix that enables users to get proper function of their device for a temporary amount of time. Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared the details about the fix.

If you have a Pixel phone and have been unable to access your files after updating to the January 2024 Google Play System Update, Google has shared a fix. 1) Download and set up ADB on your PC (there are many tutorials online for this). 2) Connect your phone to your PC and run… pic.twitter.com/TCB3muZMF7 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 1, 2024

You’ll need to enable developer settings by heading to ‘About phone’ and then tapping on the build number until you get a pop-up that reads, “You are now a developer.” Within the Developer options, you’ll be able to enable USB debugging and plug your Pixel handset into your computer. Next, you’ll see a popup that reads ‘charged via USB.’ You’ll be able to tap that to enable ‘File transfer.’

Following that, you can download the Android Debug Bridge app from the Android developer page. You’ll be able to fix it after following the ADB commands in Rahman’s tweet. You can also find more detailed steps on Google’s support forum.

