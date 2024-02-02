Honda is offering wireless CarPlay and Android Auto upgrades for some Accord owners in the U.S.

Honda has announced that it will offer a software update that will enable wireless CarPlay and Android Auto on select U.S. Accord models from 2018-2022 model years.

As shared by the automaker in a press release, the software update will allow about 631,000 Accord owners to upgrade. It’s available to 2018-2022 Accord trims originally equipped with wired-only Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“This quick software update enables customers to leverage hardware already in their Honda vehicle to enjoy seamless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” said Jay Joseph, vice president of sustainability and business development at Honda.

The update will cost $112 USD (roughly $150 CAD), plus a dealer labour charge, and will be available at any authorized Honda dealer. The company also added that it will also provide the update for free to any qualifying Accord models that are sold as Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles.

According to a statement given to MobileSyrup by Honda, the automaker is looking into a similar approach to offer the wireless CarPlay and Android Auto upgrade in Canada in the future.

Source: Honda