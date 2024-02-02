Cineplex offering $5 Tuesdays in February so you can still overpay to see Madame Web

Cineplex says it’s “throwing it back to 1999” with a month-long $5 Tuesday promotion.

In an email blast sent to Scene+ members, Cineplex highlighted that it’s offering $5 movie tickets and $5 small popcorn every Tuesday in February. There are four Tuesdays this month (the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th), so there are several opportunities to take advantage of the deal and watch some of the top-notch movies out this month, like… Argylle? Madame Web? Hmm, maybe that’s why this promotion is on.

But hey, for $5, maybe you could watch Madame Web twice for Dakota Johnson.

Anyway, you should know a few other things about the promotion. The $5 price is only for general admission tickets on Tuesdays, and you’ll need to pay tax, too (naturally). Scene+ members can get an extra 10 percent off the ticket price. Those who buy tickets online will have to pay an online booking fee of $1.50, or $1 for Scene+ members, or waived for CineClub members.

For the $5 popcorn, the deal is only on Tuesdays and doesn’t cover toppings, combos, or Poptopia-branded popcorn. It’s also not available for Cineplex mobile ordering, so if you want cheap popcorn, you’ll need to go to a theatre to get it.

Check out what’s playing on Cineplex’s website.