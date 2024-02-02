Call of Duty, Mario and NHL were December’s best-selling games in Canada

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (formerly NPD) have revealed the best-selling games in Canada in December.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/PC) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) NHL 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch/PC) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5/Xbox Series X and S/PC) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)

It’s worth noting that two of these games are Canadian; both NHL 24 and EA Sports FC 24 were developed by EA Vancouver. Additionally, Quebec City-based Beenox worked on the PC version of Modern Warfare 3.

Beyond that, it’s interesting to observe that the top four games here and their respective placements are identical to November’s. The only major difference between December and November’s lists is the former’s inclusion of Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. That game was released in December and primarily made by Ubisoft Massive (but assisted by Ubisoft Toronto and featuring Canadian actors).

Additionally, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom snuck back onto the list in December after being absent in November. (Notably, it placed eighth in Canada and 17th on the U.S. best-sellers list, once again demonstrating Nintendo games’ popularity in Canada, especially.) Super Mario RPG also placed ninth in Canada versus 11th in the U.S.

For reference, here’s the full U.S. best-sellers list (per Circana):

December 2023 Top 20 Best-Selling Premium Games – U.S. (Dollar Sales, Physical and Digital from DLP members, Excludes add-on content) pic.twitter.com/1jxBjMs5LL — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 18, 2024

Image credit: Nintendo