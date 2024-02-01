Where to stream Oppenheimer in Canada

A couple of weeks ago, Universal confirmed that the acclaimed Oppenheimer film would begin streaming on its U.S.-only Peacock service on February 16th. At the time, there was no word on Canadian streaming availability (Universal didn’t respond when reached for comment) so fans were left wondering, especially amid the film’s Oscar nominations sweep.

Now, we finally have an answer. Oppenheimer will also begin streaming in Canada exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video service on February 16th. The biographical drama became available on premium video-on-demand services like iTunes and Google Play on November 21st.

Written and directed by beloved filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer examines the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb. Peaky Blinders‘ Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer, while the supporting cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek and Casey Affleck.

If you’re looking to stream the other half of the ‘Barbenheimer‘ craze, Barbie, you can do so on Crave.

For more on what else is coming to Prime Video Canada in February, check out this round-up. Prime Video is available on iOS, Android, desktop and more.

Image credit: Universal