The Vision Pro’s battery pack features a hidden ‘super’ Lightning cable

It looks like Apple has released a new device that features a Lightning cable (don’t tell the EU 👀) — at least sort of.

Ray Wong, Inverse‘s deputy tech editor, one of the few reporters to get their hands on Apple’s Vision Pro ahead of its release, used a SIM removal tool to disconnect the AR/VR headset’s battery pack from its cable. Just as you would remove a physical SIM from a smartphone, Wong pushed the tool into a small hole near the cable and… it popped out, revealing what seems to be a 12-pin version of Apple’s iPhone connector.

Apple’s iPhone 15 series ditched the Lightning cable last year in favour of USB-C following the introduction of new EU regulations.

l used a SIM card push pin to "unlock" the cable connected to the Apple Vision Pro battery pack. It popped right out. pic.twitter.com/tShScpMlvr — Ray Wong (@raywongy) January 31, 2024

Because you guys seem to love this so much. More pics and comparison with reg Lightning and USB-C plugs here https://t.co/BgGIuYmMAt — Ray Wong (@raywongy) January 31, 2024

The unique cable really does seem to be just a larger version of Apple’s Lightning cable, which is more than a little wild and also amusing. Why didn’t the tech giant go with USB-C? We’ll likely never know. Perhaps Apple is just subtly trolling the EU?

The external battery is required to power the headset. We recently learned that it’s not possible to hot-swap the battery pack and that users need to shut the Vision Pro off in order to swap batteries.

The Vision Pro will release in the U.S. on February 2nd. The headset will make its way to the rest of the world before the end of 2024.

Source: @raywongy