Telus is pulling support for Drive+

The connected car service will shut down on March 31st

Nida Zafar
Feb 1, 202411:58 AM EST 0 comments

Telus will shut down its Drive+ service next month.

In a post on its website, the company says Drive+ “does not align” with its plans to evolve its services.

Telus rolled out the connected car platform in 2017, allowing users to track a vehicle’s location, driving habits, and other factors through a plug-in device and subsequent app. When in motion, Drive+ also turned the vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Telus stopped selling the device in February 2021, but the service continued to be available. That will change on March 31st.

When the service is discontinued, the company says customers won’t be able to access their account history.

Anyone hoping to reuse the device will also be disappointed. “The Drive+ device is part of a proprietary solution, and cannot be unlocked and used with another provider,” Telus says.

More information is available on Telus’ website.

Image credit: Shutterstock

