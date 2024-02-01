Sony might return to handhelds with rumoured PlayStation Vita 2

According to a somewhat dubious report, Sony could be working on a successor to its PlayStation Vita handheld.

As reported by YouTuber ‘Moore’s Law is Dead,’ the dedicated handheld will be powered by a custom AMD APU and is currently very early in development. This means the “PlayStation Vita 2” is likely two years or more away from release and hasn’t even been officially greenlit by Sony yet.

Information about the device is scarce, but it will reportedly utilize 18 compute units (CUs) in order to be easily compatible with PlayStation 4 titles. The handheld will also work with PlayStation 5 games, but according to the report, they’ll need to be patched to run on the portable. Moore’s Law is Dead says that it’s expected the PlayStation Vita 2 will be part of Sony’s PlayStation 6 family of devices.

In the same video, the YouTuber discusses rumours surrounding a potential PlayStation 5 Pro.

So, how likely is it that PlayStation is considering releasing a successor to the Vita? Given the popularity of Nintendo’s Switch, Valve’s SteamDeck and even Sony’s own Portal dedicated game streaming device, it makes sense that the company is at least considering the prospect of diving back into the handheld gaming market. That said, I’m unfamiliar with Moore’s Law is Dead’s track record regarding leaks, so I’m approaching this report with a heavy dose of skepticism.

While the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and the PlayStation Vita didn’t live up to Sony’s lofty sales expectations, both handhelds are great devices that are fondly remembered by most gamers.

