Nothing teases its Phone 2A, likely an affordable Phone 2

In a new ‘Community Update‘ video on YouTube, the manufacturer talks about a new Glyph Developer Kit, plans for CMF (the company’s sub-brand), and offers a sneak peek of the Nothing Phone 2A.

Although the company did not share information about the upcoming device’s pricing, specs, or design, it did say that the phone will offer some of the best features of the Nothing Phone 2. With the 2A, it is likely that Nothing will do something similar to what Samsung does with its ‘FE’ phones.

“With Phone Phone 2A we’ve really doubled down on the core user needs – performance, camera, you name it,” said Akis Evangelidis, Nothing co-founder. The device also leverages “some of the most loved features of Phone 2, while ensuring it delivers on a clear upgrade compared to Phone 1 on every single front,” he added.

Past rumours have indicated that the upcoming device will retail for under €400 (around $580 CAD) in Europe. It will likely be available in an 8GB/128GB variant and a 12GB/256GB model. In comparison, the Nothing Phone 2 starts at $929 in Canada.

Other sources have suggested that the Phone 2A would have a 120Hz OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual camera, a new Black design, a redesigned glyph, and a price tag of €400 (around $580 CAD) in Europe.

Nothing is expected to announce more details about the phone at an event in Barcelona in late February.

Source: Nothing