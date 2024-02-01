New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2024

Paramount has revealed everything new coming to its Paramount+ service in Canada in February.

Highlights for the month include Halo Season 2 premiere, The Family Stallone, One True Loves and more.

See below for the full list of new content:

February 1st

A Bloody Lucky Day (Series)

February 2nd

One True Loves (Movie)

The World According to Football (Series)

Who’s Yer Father (Movie)

February 6th

Double Happiness (Movie)

Young Dylan (Series), New Episode Block

February 7th

Behind the Music (Series)

February 8th

Halo (Series) Two Episode Season 2 Premiere.

February 9th

Jeff Dunham: I’m With Cupid

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Series), Season 7 Premiere

She Came to Me (Movie)

February 10th

Dicks: The Musical (Movie)

February 12th

Dora: Say Hola to Adventure (Special)

February 13th

The Daily Show (Series)

Baby Shark’s Big Show (Series), New Episode Block

Catfish (Series) Seasons 1-7

The Loud House (Series), New Episode Block

February 16th

100 Days to Indy (Series)

The Kill Room (Movie)

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration (Special)

February 19th

NCIS (Series), Season 21 Premiere

NCIS: Hawaii (Series), Season 3 Premiere

The Neighborhood (Series), Season 6 Premiere

February 20th

Blaze and the Monster Machines (Series), New Episode Block

FBI (Series), Season 6 Premiere

FBI: International (Series), Season 3 Premiere

FBI: Most Wanted (Series), Season 5 Premiere

February 21st

The Family Stallone (Series), Paramount+ Original Series, Season 2

February 22nd

Ghosts (Series), Season 3 Premiere

So Help Me Todd (Series), Season 2 Premiere

Lift (Documentary)

February 23rd

Blue Bloods (Series), Season 14 Premiere

Fire Country (Series), Season 2 Premiere

The Braid (Movie)

February 25th

CSI: Vegas (Series), Season 3 Premiere

February 27th

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (Special)

Danger Force (Series), New Episode Block

February 29th

Big Nate (Series), Paramount+ Original Series, Season 2B Premiere

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada. Paramount+ is available in the App Store, Play Store, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop and more.

Find out what came to the service in January here.

Image credit: Paramount+