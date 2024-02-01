The Galaxy S24’s ‘Corning Gorilla Armor’ glass really is scratch resistant

Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything) is at it again, this time proving that Samsung’s lofty claims regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display durability are actually accurate.

In the tech YouTuber’s scratch test, JerryRigEverything tested the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s ‘Corning Gorilla Armor’ display by scratching it with different picks tied to the Mohs hardness scale. Scratches only started to appear on the Galaxy S24 at level 7, but even then, they remained light, despite other smartphone screens typically being scratched with large grooves at this point in the test.

“Normally, I can feel the tiny tip of my pick catch on the glass as it’s fracturing its way into the surface, but this time around I can see lines that cannot be rubbed off,” said JerryRigEverything in the video.

Deeper grooves begin appearing on the S24 Ultra’s display at level 8. In comparison, deep groves appeared at level seven when JerryRigEverything tested the iPhone 15 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra. So what does this mean? In theory, the S24 Ultra’s screen should be better at resisting minor scratches caused by sharp objects, for example, your keys being in the same pocket as your smartphone and rubbing against the display, or a relatively minor screen-down drop.

Image credit: JerryRigEverything (screenshot)

Source: JerryRigEverything Via: The Verge