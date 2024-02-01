Fido stopped offering home internet services months ago and no one seemed to notice

Rogers quietly brought Fido home internet services to an end.

Tony Staffieri, the CEO of Rogers, confirmed the discontinuation during a conference call on Thursday discussing its 2023 Q4 results.

The move aligns with the organization’s strategy of “consolidating to the Rogers brand.” The CEO said four percent of its total internet base were Fido customers. “We’re talking a real small number of Fido customers.”

According to a press release detailing the recent financial results, Rogers stopped selling new Fido internet plans on October 1, 2023. The move reduced the company’s subscriber base by 182,000.

This figure is not part of the 4.2 million total retail internet subscribers Rogers reported as of December 31st, 2023.

“It doesn’t mean we are writing off those customers or ignoring those customers,” Staffieri said. “We will actively look to migrate those customers to the Rogers premium brand and will account for those as base adjustments.”

At the time of writing, support documents for internet customers were still available on Fido’s website. MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers and will provide an update when more information is available.