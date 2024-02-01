Leaked Asus gaming monitor offers 380Hz refresh rate and AI features

Asus is upgrading its ROG Strix XG259QN gaming monitor with a fast 380Hz refresh rate and AI-enhanced features.

The new Asus ROG Strix XG259QNS is an upgrade from the previous XG259QN model, which was released last summer.

According to Tom’s Hardware, the new monitor is Full HD with a 0.3 ms response time and support for DisplayHDR 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium. However, it may not be certified as Nvidia G-Sync compatible.

This means that Nvidia graphic card users might not be able to use the new monitor without experiencing screen tearing or stuttering in demanding games.

While most of the monitor’s specs are similar to its predecessor, it does add some AI-enabled features to the mix. As shared by DisplaySpecifications, the new features are part of “ROG Gaming AI Technology.” These include Dynamic Shadow Boost, Dynamic Crosshair, Colour Temperature Selection, and GameFast Input.

DisplaySpecifications did not detail the new features. However, the features sound like they will automatically adjust some settings for the user depending on the game/content on the screen to enhance the gaming experience and performance.

Elsewhere, the monitor offers a fully ergonomic stand that can be height and tilt adjusted. For connectivity, the monitor offers a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A hub, and a headphone jack.

The new ROG Strix XG259QNS’ price is currently unknown. Its predecessor costs $599.99.

Source: DisplaySpecifications Via: Tom’s Hardware