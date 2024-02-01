Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Max on sale on Amazon

One of the most popular products during the big holiday rush were the Apple Airpods, any model. Now, a month later the earbuds are back on sale.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) for $289.99 (save 12%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Sky Blue for $679.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Pink for $679.99 (save 13%)
- Apple AirPods Max – Space Grey for $679.99 (save 13%)
