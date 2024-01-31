You can finally live your dream of having hot dog-themed Switch accessories

Have you ever wanted a controller that looks like a hot dog? Well if you answered yes to that question, it is your lucky day.

Hyperkin is releasing a new Pixel Art Bluetooth gaming controller in collaboration with Oscar Mayer, which looks like a hot dog. Dreams really do come true.

The controller costs $39.99 USD (about $54 CAD) and is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Windows 10/11, iOS, Android and more.

Now you may be wondering, if I have a hot dog controller for my Nintendo Switch and want to travel and show it off, how will I safely transport my Nintendo Switch? Don’t worry, Hyperkin has a hot dog-themed case to put your Nintendo Switch in available for $19.99 USD (about $27 CAD).

Hot dogs, not your vibe? Well, Hyperkin has also revealed new Sriracha and Kool-Aid-themed controllers and cases, truly taking “Oh Yeah!” to the next level.

Hyperkin has some cool other collaborations you can check out on its website, including a Tetris-themed controller and some classic Xbox controllers.

I wonder what food-themed controller we will see next. Maybe the McRib?

Image credit: Hyperkin

Source: Hyperkin Via: Nintendo Life