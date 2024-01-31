You can finally live your dream of having hot dog-themed Switch accessories

Have you ever wanted a controller that looks like a hot dog? Well if you answered yes to that question, it is your lucky day.
Hyperkin is releasing a new Pixel Art Bluetooth gaming controller in collaboration with Oscar Mayer, which looks like a hot dog. Dreams really do come true.
The controller costs $39.99 USD (about $54 CAD) and is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Windows 10/11, iOS, Android and more.
Now you may be wondering, if I have a hot dog controller for my Nintendo Switch and want to travel and show it off, how will I safely transport my Nintendo Switch? Don’t worry, Hyperkin has a hot dog-themed case to put your Nintendo Switch in available for $19.99 USD (about $27 CAD).
Ever wanted to carry your #NintendoSwitch® inside of a hot dog? Our Official @oscarmayer EVA Case is available TODAY! Limited edition!
All products @ https://t.co/48SBno05wy
🌭AVAILABLE NOW🌭
🔗HS https://t.co/4j1vNklv9F
🔗AMZN: https://t.co/4uGIV8KTRX
— Hyperkin (@Hyperkin) January 29, 2024
Hot dogs, not your vibe? Well, Hyperkin has also revealed new Sriracha and Kool-Aid-themed controllers and cases, truly taking “Oh Yeah!” to the next level.
Hyperkin has some cool other collaborations you can check out on its website, including a Tetris-themed controller and some classic Xbox controllers.
I wonder what food-themed controller we will see next. Maybe the McRib?
Image credit: Hyperkin
Source: Hyperkin Via: Nintendo Life