Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is now available in Canada

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 line is now available in Canada.

The new flagship series, which includes the base Galaxy S24, the S24+ and the S24 Ultra, boasts powerful performance, design and new features powered by Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy S24 series is available directly through Samsung and several Canadian carriers. The S24 and S24+ are available in ‘Cobalt Violet,’ ‘Marble Grey,’ ‘Amber Yellow,’ ‘Onyx Black,’ ‘Jade Green,’ ‘Sapphire Blue,’ and ‘Sandstone Orange.’ The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is available in ‘Titanium Black,’ ‘Titanium Violet,’ ‘Titanium Yellow,’ ‘Titanium Grey,’ ‘Titanium Green,’ ‘Titanium Orange,’ and ‘Titanium Blue.’

Here’s the pricing in Canada for all three devices on Samsung’s website:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

For carrier pricing and availability, check here.

