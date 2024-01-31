Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds on sale

Looks like today is Samsung day as the company is promoting the new Galaxy S24, which means prior generations of its flagship smartphones are all on sale. This is also true for its smartwatch and earbuds.
Check out the deals below:
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G (Pre-Order for Free Double Storage Upgrade) for $1,799 (save 8%)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Violet 512GB Violet w/Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Graphite for $2,088 (save $161)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Black 512GB Black w/Samsung Galaxy Watch6 for $2,159 (save $251)
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB Graphite for $519 (save 37%)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Gold Aluminum for $219 (save 21%)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm BT Black Titanium for $479 (save 14%)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Lavender 128GB for $525 (save 35%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G 256GB Phantom Black for $1,349 (save 9%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G 128GB Graphite for $644 (save 12%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Olive for $160 (save 15%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.