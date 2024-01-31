Samsung and Google’s Quick Share starts showing up on Pixel devices

Google and Samsung revealed at CES 2024 that they teamed up to improve and rename Android’s file-sharing feature, formerly known as Nearby Share.

The feature, which is now known as ‘Quick Share,’ has now started to appear on a few Pixel devices, as shared by Android expert Mishaal Rahman.

Google may have started rolling out Quick Share to some Android users. One user reports seeing the new Quick Share (formerly called Nearby Share) on their Pixel phone. Let me know if you see Quick Share on your Android device! Thanks to @android_setting for the tip! pic.twitter.com/hqfVk4XvaT — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 31, 2024

Samsung’s Quick Share is similar to Apple’s AirDrop feature. It allows users to share files with nearby devices without an internet connection. Quick Share supports uploads up to 5GB per file and can also share data such as contacts, links, and messages.

As shared by Android Police, Google’s version of Quick Share is integrated into the Play Services, which will allow the feature to be rolled out to all supported Android phones. On the other hand, Samsung’s version is the company’s own separate app, which is already available on the S24 series.

To avoid confusion and duplication, Google will disable Nearby Share on compatible Samsung devices. This means that users will only see one Quick Share option on their phones, regardless of the brand.

Quick Share is expected to become more widely available in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Google

Source: Mishaal Rahman Via: AndroidPolice