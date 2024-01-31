Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2024

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers from Tuesday, February 6th until Monday, March 4th.

Essential, Extra, and Premium Subscribers

All the content is available to ‘Essential,’ ‘Extra’ and ‘Premium’ subscribers.

In total, there are three full games you will be able to claim:

Foamstars (PS4/PS5)

Rollerdrome (PS4/PS5)

Steelrising (PS4/PS5)

You can also get the Fall Guys Icon Pack, which lets you dress up as some of your favourite PlayStation-exclusive characters. There are costumes for Ratchet of Ratchet and Clank fame and Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West, for example.

The games and icon pack are available to add to your library for free so long as you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. They’ll stay in your library forever, but you can only play them if you’re still paying for a subscription.

Premium Subscribers Only

If you’re a PlayStation Plus Premium Subscriber, you’ll also get access to a demo for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on February 6.

It’s time-limited, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy the game until a two-hour clock runs out freely. In case you’re worried, Sony was sure to note that your trophies and progress in the demo carry over if you buy the game.

The simplest PlayStation Plus plan, Essential, costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. Each higher tier comes with additional perks, like online multiplayer and more free monthly games. Check PlayStation’s website for all the details.

If you want to check out the games from January 2024 for Extra and Premium members, look here. For Essential members, the details are here. You have until February 5th, 2024 to claim the games for January.

Source: PlayStation