New on Prime Video Canada: February 2024

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in February. Highlights include Mr. and Mrs Smith, Upgraded, The Holdovers and more.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.
Read on for the full list:
February 1st
- Madagascar
- The Mighty Quinn
- Peter Pan
- Superstore: Seasons 1-6
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- The Hulk
- Destroyer
- Ted
- Turbo
- Home
- Haken No Hinkaku
- The Jackal
- Take No Hana
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
- Johnny English Reborn
- Straight Outta Compton
- Walking Tall
- The Board — Exclusive Content
- Midnight Cowboy
- The Big Country
- This Is 40
- Snow White and the Huntsman
- Son of the Pink Panther
- Robin Hood
- Newsradio: Seasons 1-5
- Mermaids
- The Office: Seasons 1-9
- Vera Cruz
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Public Enemy
- Foxy Brown
- Coffy
- R.I.P.D
- American Pie
- Duel At Diablo
- Lucy
- Raging Bull
- Hercules
- Fled
- 47 Ronin
- Rollerball
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Safe House
- I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
- The Breakfast Club
- Hoshino Kinka 2: Season 1
February 2nd
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Original)
- Past Lives
- Orisa
- The Exorcist: Believer
February 7th
- Warg Masmoum
- Umm El Darahem
- Henema Taazefu Al Reeh
February 8th
- Sleep Call
- 5 Mohl Ei Din Abu El Ezz
- Captain Miller
February 9th
- Upgraded — Amazon Original
- Wolf Like Me: Season 2 — Exclusive Content
- Saindhav
- Small Talk
February 10th
- The Last Voyage of December
February 12th
- Five Blind Dates — Amazon Original
- Pensati Sexy — Amazon Original
February 15th
- Love By Chance
- Love At First Glance
- Just My Type
- Love on The Menu
- True Love Blooms
- Hotel Labamba
- The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
- Truly, Madly, Sweetie
- The Bloom Boys
- Belmondo
- L.I.F.E
- Love Struck Café
- On the Edge
February 16th
- Oppenheimer
- This Is Me… Now — Amazon Original
- Japa
- Ford vs Holden
- Shouijiki Fudousan: Season 2
- Fummlayo
- The Two Aishas
February 17th
- One Fight Night 19
- Blue Checks at City Reapers
February 19th
- Giannis: The Marvelous Journey — Amazon Original
February 21st
- The Lote Tree
February 22nd
- Luce
- Missing Link
- Melodate (Exclusive Content)
- Poacher: Season 1
- Saapla
February 23rd
- The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy — Amazon Original
- Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional — Amazon Original
- Apartment 404
- It Blooms in June
- Maria Pombo: Season 2
- Green Fever
February 24th
- The Holdovers
February 26th
- Shirley
- Amazing Grace
February 27th
- Totally Under Control
- She Dies Tomorrow
- The Painter and The Thief
February 28th
- Dead in the Water
- Fabio Rabin Comedy Special
- O Pai O 2
- Test Series
February 29th
- The Tourist: Season 2
- Reina Roja — Amazon Original
- Friends in Low Places — Amazon Original
- Self Modulation
- At Eternity’s Gate
Prime Video Channels
- Halo S2 on Paramount+ – 2/8
- FBI S6 on STACKTV – 2/13
- Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent S1 on Citytv+ – 2/22
- The Walking Dead: the Ones who Live S1 on AMC+ – 2/25
- Vera S13 on Britbox – 2/27
- Survivor S46 on STACKTV – 2/28
Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video
- Licorice Pizza — February 4th
- Copshop — February 9th
- A Christmas Love Story — February 14th
- A Gingerbread Romance — February 14th
- Christmas Bells Are Ringing — February 14th
- Love Takes Flight — February 14th
- Once Upon a Christmas Miracle — February 14th
- Christmas Next Door — February 14th
- Titane — February 15th
- 10 Cloverfield Lane — February 17th
- Blue Checks at City Reapers — February 17th
- The Good Fight — February 18th
- Big Gold Brick — February 19th
- Kids in the Hall: Seasons 1-5 — February 28th
- Shrek — February 29th
- Shrek 2 — February 29th
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business — February 29th
- De-Lovely — February 29th
- A Family Thing — February 29th
- Valley Girl — February 29th
- The Nanny: Seasons 1-6
- The American Gangster